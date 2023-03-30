A small building located in The Gulch is slated for an addition related to a future restaurant.
Once home to The Chef and I, the building is located at 611 Ninth Ave. S. Encinitas, California-based C3 Bank, via an LLC, paid $7.1 million for the building and for an adjacent structure, located at 615 Ninth Ave. S. The latter building was once home to boutique jewelry retailer King Baby Studio and will soon accommodate a branch of the bank.
A permit, valued at $3.5 million, notes the one-story building last home to The Chef and I is slated for a roughly 4,230-square-foot second-floor addition to accommodate Craig’s Nashville, details about which the Post was unable to determine.
The permit notes Nashville architectural firm Pfeffer Torode is handling design work.
A C3 Bank official declined to comment regarding Craig’s Nashville. However, the official said the bank will open by late summer the branch in the building previously accommodating King Baby. Previously, a 2022’s end had been planned for the opening (read here).
Upscale fashion boutique DanielXDiamond operates (seemingly by appointment only) from the building to be updated for Craig’s Nashville. It is unclear if DanielXDiamond will cease operations in the building to accommodate the future restaurant.
Nearby, and at 900 Division St., Nashville’s M Cubed Development is underway with construction of a seven-story building to offer 22 residential units and being billed as a “boutique group-travel hotel.” (Read more here.)
The Chef and I, which offers both a restaurant and catering services, relocated in mid-2022 to mixed-use building The Adelicia in Midtown (read here).
