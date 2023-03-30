A small building located in The Gulch is slated for an addition related to a future restaurant.

Once home to The Chef and I, the building is located at 611 Ninth Ave. S. Encinitas, California-based C3 Bank, via an LLC, paid $7.1 million for the building and for an adjacent structure, located at 615 Ninth Ave. S. The latter building was once home to boutique jewelry retailer King Baby Studio and will soon accommodate a branch of the bank.

611

611 Ninth Ave. S. circa 2019

