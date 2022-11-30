The Metro Development and Housing Agency Design Review Committee will vote Dec. 6 on the exterior concept plan for a planned restaurant and for a garage proposed as part of the reinvention of the government entity’s Cayce Place.

As the Post reported in May, New York-based Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer originally was slated to open by year’s end at downtown Nashville’s 211 Commerce building.

211Commerce050622_6088_revised-1-1080x675.jpg

211 Commerce

