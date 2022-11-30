The Metro Development and Housing Agency Design Review Committee will vote Dec. 6 on the exterior concept plan for a planned restaurant and for a garage proposed as part of the reinvention of the government entity’s Cayce Place.
As the Post reported in May, New York-based Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer originally was slated to open by year’s end at downtown Nashville’s 211 Commerce building.
With the timetable having seemingly been adjusted, owners (and husband-and-wife) Chris Barish and Julie Mulligan will seek approval for the exterior updates to the building. The couple could not be reached for comment.
A document submitted to MDHA does not note the architect or any other companies to participate in the project. The restaurant will be accessed via Fourth Avenue North (see the future space here).
Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer is billed as a “gourmet” hamburger restaurant with sandwiches priced at about $20 minimum and interiors with a New York City vibe.
Barish and Mulligan also plan a Black Tap for Dallas and Miami. The trio of future outposts will yield 21 Black Tap locations, with the restaurant offering a presence in six U.S. states and nine countries by 2023.
A previous release did not note either terms of the lease at 211 Commerce (see the building here) or Black Tap’s cost to get operational.
Black Tap began business as a 15-seat counter bar in New York's Soho district. It is now found in multiple locations in NYC, the Las Vegas strip, the Downtown Disney District at Disneyland Resort, Dubai, Geneva, Zurich, Verbier, Singapore, Abu Dhabi and Bahrain. The brand is known, in part, for its CrazyShake, variations of which are priced starting at $15.
Relatedly, Black Tap will be taking space at Dallas' Victory Park and at Miami’s Brickell City Centre.
Via an LLC, private equity real estate manager Velocis and Lincoln Property Company, both based in Dallas, own the white-brick-clad building, having paid $50.25 million for it in late February (read here). The companies gave the structure a roughly $13 million update, including the interior paint job.
Opened in 2000 and previously called the Baker Donelson Center, the 11-story Class A tower sits at the address from which its name derives.
In addition, the MDHA DRC will vote on a parking garage to sit on a 5.3-acre site — located within the agency’s James A. Cayce Homes complex — with a main address of 400 Shelby Ave.
A document submitted to MDHA notes Barge Cauthen & Associates (land-planning and civil engineering), Smith Gee Studio (design), HDLA (landscape architecture) and L.I. Smith & Associates (surveying) are participating in the effort.
The document notes the structure will offer 82 parking spaces but does not include a detailed color rendering.
My job with the Post has evolved since October 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, both publications became aligned via former owner SouthComm Inc. I have served as Post managing editor since 2011.