The Metro Planning Commission will vote Thursday on a specific plan rezoning request related to a high-profile development proposed for the Belle Meade Plaza shopping center.

Nashville-based Adventurous Journeys (AJ) Capital Partners seeks to acquire the property, which includes a retail and office building hugging the White Bridge Road viaduct and recognized as the home of Agave’s Mexican Restaurant and Belle Meade Premium Cigars, among other businesses and the Kroger structure. The address is 4544 Harding Pike.

Tags

The evolution of my position with the Post dates to 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, SouthComm Inc. bought the Post and TCP, with the latter ceasing operations in 2013. In 2018, FW Publishing acquired the Post, for which I have served as managing editor since 2011.