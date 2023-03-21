The Metro Planning Commission will vote Thursday on a specific plan rezoning request related to a high-profile development proposed for the Belle Meade Plaza shopping center.
Nashville-based Adventurous Journeys (AJ) Capital Partners seeks to acquire the property, which includes a retail and office building hugging the White Bridge Road viaduct and recognized as the home of Agave’s Mexican Restaurant and Belle Meade Premium Cigars, among other businesses and the Kroger structure. The address is 4544 Harding Pike.
According to multi-page Metro Planning Department document, the heights of all the planned buildings have been reduced. In addition, a Nashville Department of Transportation study shows multiple findings that AJ Capital said it plans to incorporate. These include the widening of a portion of Harding Pike, the alteration of signal light placements (to improve traffic flow) and unspecified traffic calming measures.
The document shows maximum building heights of approximately 100 feet, 130 feet, 140 feet and 150 feet. Previously as envisioned, the building could have stood of 210 feet (12 stories), 140 feet (11 stories), 160 feet (14 stories) and 170 feet (15 stories).
Each building planned for the site would stand fewer feet than the nearby 1 Belle Meade Place, which rises more than 150 feet and sits at 4400 Harding Pike.
The original concept considered 60,000 square feet of retail space, with the proposal now at 80,000 square feet. The number of parking spaces has been reduced to 920 from 950.
One of the proposed buildings will include 78 hotels rooms (down from 120) and 388 residential units (down from 500).
AJ Capital officials have said the changes are in response to community feedback. Various public meetings related to the project have bordered on contentious, with many locals expressing multiple concerns.
Metro Planning Department staff has recommended the planning commission approve the rezoning request.
As previously reported, extensive landscaping and full incorporation of Richland Creek as a water feature and river walk are planned. The plan will involve a partial rerouting and restoration of the creek, with flood mitigation to be undertaken. A platform rising above Richland Creek will be part of the effort. About 60 percent of the site's 10.5 acres will be devoted to green and open space.
Of note, AJ Capital will seek LEED ND certification and Well Building Institute certification for the project, highlighting the environmentally friendly component the company wants to incorporate. If those certifications are landed, the project would represent one of only a handful of such in the state.
Opened in 1961, the two-level modernist building offers a main address of 4544 Harding Pike and sits on roughly 10.57 acres. The building includes about 205,500 square feet and was one of Nashville’s first mixed-use buildings (retail on level one and office on floor two) oriented in a suburban manner, with the structure separated from the street by surface parking.
Nashville’s May family owns the property, seemingly having paid $14.5 million for it in January 1997, according to Metro records. The property also includes the Kroger structure, with the grocery business to eventually relocate to the former Belle Meade Theater building and, specifically, the space last occupied by a Harris Teeter.
Sources said the property could command a minimum of $80 million.
Nashville-based Robin Realty manages the property for the Mays, with family members unavailable to comment. Other tenants include Wells Fargo Bank, Ninki, Pho Ann, CVS, Starbucks, Office Depot and Katy’s Hallmark Shop,
The property sits within Metro Councilmember Kathleen Murphy’s District 24. Murphy seemingly has yet to note publicly if she supports the rezoning specifically and the project in general; however, she has said the plan offers multiple positive elements.