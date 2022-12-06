The Metro Development and Housing Agency Design Review Committee Tuesday approved the exterior concept plan for the Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer space planned for downtown.

As the Post reported in May, New York-based Black Tap will operate at the 211 Commerce building, with the restaurant to be accessed via Fourth Avenue North.

Main.png
211Commerce050622_6088_revised-1-1080x675.jpg

211 Commerce

Tags

My job with the Post has evolved since October 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, both publications became aligned via former owner SouthComm Inc. I have served as Post managing editor since 2011.