The Metro Development and Housing Agency Design Review Committee Tuesday approved the exterior concept plan for the Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer space planned for downtown.
As the Post reported in May, New York-based Black Tap will operate at the 211 Commerce building, with the restaurant to be accessed via Fourth Avenue North.
Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer is billed as a “gourmet” hamburger restaurant with sandwiches priced at about $20 minimum and interiors with a New York City vibe.
A previous release did not note either terms of the lease at 211 Commerce or Black Tap’s cost to get operational (see more images and read additional information here).
Via an LLC, private equity real estate manager Velocis and Lincoln Property Company, both based in Dallas, own the white-brick-clad building, having paid $50.25 million for it in late February. The companies gave the structure a roughly $13 million update.
Opened in 2000 and previously called the Baker Donelson Center, the 11-story Class A tower sits at the address from which its name derives.
In addition, the MDHA DRC deferred voting on a parking garage to sit on a 5.3-acre site — located within the agency’s James A. Cayce Homes complex — with a main address of 400 Shelby Ave.
A document submitted to MDHA notes Barge Cauthen & Associates (land-planning and civil engineering), Smith Gee Studio (design), HDLA (landscape architecture) and L.I. Smith & Associates (surveying) are participating in the effort.
The document notes the structure will offer 82 parking spaces but does not include a detailed color rendering.
My job with the Post has evolved since October 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, both publications became aligned via former owner SouthComm Inc. I have served as Post managing editor since 2011.