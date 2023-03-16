Chicago-based Albion Residential is set to seek approval from Metro for its two-tower residential project planned for a Midtown site.
The company and its team will go before the Metro Development and Housing Agency Design Review Committee on March 21.
As the Post reported in November 2022, Albion Residential is eyeing a spring acquisition of the land on which will unfold Albion Music Row. The development will be undertaken on five lots located at the southwest corner of the intersection of McGavock Street and 14th Avenue. The property is located within MDHA’s Arts Center Redevelopment District and, as such, DRC approval is needed.
One tower will offer 452 residential units and stand 29 floors and about 320 feet (previously it had been considered for 340 feet), while the second high-rise will offer 20 stories and 220 feet (down from a considered 250 feet) and 380 units. Both buildings will be activated with a public plaza, ground-level retail and restaurant spaces. As a nod to Music Row, one of the buildings will feature an active recording studio.
The addresses of the five parcels are 1503-1517 McGavock St. The corner parcel offers a building once home to the Beaman Motor Company Administration Building and recognized for a distinctive exterior sign.
Albion will acquire the property from Lee Beaman and is not disclosing either the cost to purchase or an estimated price tag for the project.
Chicago-based Hartshorne Plunkard Architecture is designing the buildings, with Nashville-based companies Barge Cauthen & Associates serving as civil engineer and Hodgson Douglas as landscape architect. Albion and its team will pursue a LEED Silver designation.
The property sits within Metro Councilmember Freddie O’Connell’s District 19.
