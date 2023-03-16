Chicago-based Albion Residential is set to seek approval from Metro for its two-tower residential project planned for a Midtown site.

Screen Shot 2023-03-15 at 4.16.31 PM.png

The company and its team will go before the Metro Development and Housing Agency Design Review Committee on March 21.

Screen Shot 2023-03-15 at 4.16.01 PM.png

