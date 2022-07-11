The Melrose-area building last used by Metro as an auto-emissions testing center has sold for $2.95 million.
Hugging Interstate 65, the facility offers an address of 501 Craighead St. and sits on a 1.05-acre five-parcel site two blocks east of Eighth Avenue South.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the new owners, via a general partnership, are sister and brother Mary Margaret Bourbeau and Frank Crowell III. The two are the adult children of the late Frank Crowell Jr., who owned multiple properties located both on and near Eighth Avenue South before his death in 2013 at age 71.
The seller was Envirotest Corp., which was acquired by East Granby, Connecticut-based Opus Inspection Inc. for $89.9 million in 2014. Opus shares an address with an LLC that paid $3.8 million for the property and multiple other local properties in 2007, Metro records show.
Early this year, Metro Council voted unanimously to end its auto-emissions testing program, determining it had become unnecessary. The program ended in February.
Of note, the Crowells own an adjacent 0.67-acre property, with an address of 509 Craighead St. Their father acquired that property in 2012 for $289,500, Metro records show.
With the recent purchase, the Crowells control an inverted L-shaped land mass of 1.72 acres.
Frank Crowell Jr. was a philanthropist who, in addition to his real estate holdings (which he managed through JFC Enterprises), worked as an actor and game-day announcer for the Vanderbilt Commodore football and men's basketball programs (from 1981 to 2003).
Ally Lanahan, vice president at Foundry Commercial, represented the Crowells. The Post was unable to determine the seller used a broker.
