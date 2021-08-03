The Melrose Firestone property has sold for $2.7 million.
Offering about 0.7 acres, the property sits at 2519 Eighth Ave. S.
George Tayab, who owns multiple auto repair business in the city, is the new owner, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document. Tayab owns Nashville Auto Repair Inc., which is located nearby at 2609 Eighth Ave. S. He said Firestone will remain as a tenant at the just-sold property.
A limited partnership, a member of which originally acquired the property for $635,000 in 1995, was the seller.
The deal is the equivalent of about $88 per square foot based on acreage.
The property is located across Eighth Avenue from a site on which Greek restaurant Athens previously operated and at which local developer Bill Hostettler plans a retail building (read here). Micro-beer focused retail business Craft Brewed is also located nearby.
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the transaction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.