A Midtown building seemingly home to oral and facial surgery physicians group Specialty Surgery Center has sold for $8 million, mere weeks after it changed ownership hands for $6.5 million.
The new owner of the property, with an address of 322 22nd Ave. N., is Murphy Avenue General Partnership. That entity shares a Hayes Street address with Midtown-based Tennessee Oncology.
The seller was Newtown Square, Pennsylvania-based GMH Communities. That entity bought the property, as noted, in early October from Dr. Jeffrey Carter, an oral surgeon who in 2019 the Post reported was seeking to relocate his multi-specialty surgical center to a now under-construction medical office building development called Lindsey’s Corner, at 4110 Charlotte Ave.
As the Post reported in 2019, the surgical center and Carter submitted a proposal with the Health Service and Development Agency for a certificate of need for a $10.4 million project, which will include four operating rooms, three procedure rooms and support space at Lindsey’s Corner.
At the time, a representative for Specialty Surgery Center said Surgical Center PLLC planned to purchase the Midtown property. It is unclear as to why the PLLC did not acquire the property and, instead, GMH did — before selling to the partnership.
The just-sold property is located between Saint Thomas Midtown and TriStar Centennial hospitals.
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the transaction.
