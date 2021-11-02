The Metro Development and Housing Agency Design Review Committee on Tuesday reviewed a three-tower project planned for Rutledge Hill, with a source telling the Post the feedback from the DRC was "positive."
Chicago-based Centrum Realty and Development, which paid $34 million for the property in August, is planning a 32-story residential building, a 39-floor residential building and a 29-story hotel. The 3.37-acre, two-parcel property, which has a main address of 500 Second Ave. S., sits in a part of Rutledge Hill that overlaps with SoBro.
The source said the DRC has asked the development team for additional information regarding parking, massing and height. No future DRC hearing date has been scheduled yet.
Centrum officials could not be reached for comment.
The site is recognized for a soaring radio broadcasting tower that Cumulus Media used when it operated from a building on the property.
The property sits within the MDHA Rutledge Hill Redevelopment District and, as such, will require design review committee approval.
Read more here.
