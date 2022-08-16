The Metro Development and Housing Agency Design Review Committee on Tuesday approved the concept plan related to downtown’s historic Starr Piano Building being reinvented to offer four short-term rental spaces.
Nashville-based developer Anderson Jarman can now move forward on modifications to the building, which offers an address of 240 Rep. John L. Lewis Way (Fifth Avenue North).
The property is located within MDHA’s Capitol Mall Redevelopment District and, as such, DRC approval was needed.
Jarman emailed the Post that the effort to upgrade the nearby The Arcade, being undertaken by owners Rob Lowe and New York City-based Linfield Capital (read here), makes rehabbing his building more viable than otherwise.
“With the MDHA approval today — coupled with what the Arcade [owners are] planning next door — I couldn't be more excited to get started returning the Starr Piano Building to its former prominence in downtown Nashville,” Jarman said.
As the Post reported in March, Jarman listed the property for sale for $12 million — almost 2.5 times the $5 million figure for which he acquired it about four months ago.
At the time, Jarman was eyeing a major renovation of the 12,600-square-foot building, with the future finished product to potentially offer retail, office, residential and/or hotel space. However, he recently removed the property from the market and is focused on the STR model.
Jarman, the owner of Jarman Development, is using the Nashville office of STG Architects to handle the re-imagination of what originally was constructed to accommodate a piano company. The local office of Chicago-based Benesch is the engineer.
Once updated, the Starr Piano building will offer four units, each with four bedrooms and four restrooms. Each unit will feature about 2,700 square feet.
For comparison, the Cohen Building and the Pilcher Building are the only pre-World War II-constructed structures located downtown and that offer short-term rentals with four bedrooms.
Jarman said each Starr Piano Building unit will offer a similar, yet subtly different, décor and design vibe. For example, each of the four spaces will feature a room with vinyl wallpaper featuring monkeys — but the colors for the wallpaper will vary.
Believed to have opened in 1889 and featuring a Queen Anne design, the Starr Piano Building ranks among Nashville’s oldest structures. The architect is unknown.
According to the National Park Service, the original occupant of the building was the Jesse French Piano & Organ Company. The building’s façade offers an oversized decorative parapet that includes a central sunburst motif and a cornice that is embellished with dentils. The remains of the words “Starr Piano Starr” are evident.
My Nashville Post role has evolved since 2000 when I joined the now-defunct The City Paper. TCP became a Post sister publication in 2008 (when I began doing some Post work) and folded in 2013. I have been managing editor of the Post since late 2011.
