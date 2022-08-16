The Metro Development and Housing Agency Design Review Committee on Tuesday approved the concept plan related to downtown’s historic Starr Piano Building being reinvented to offer four short-term rental spaces.

Nashville-based developer Anderson Jarman can now move forward on modifications to the building, which offers an address of 240 Rep. John L. Lewis Way (Fifth Avenue North).

Starr

The Starr Piano Building as envisioned as an STR structure.

