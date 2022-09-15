A Marathon Village-area property is under contract and being eyed for a residential building.

According to documents submitted to the Metro Planning Department, the building is planned for a six-parcel site with a main address of 1410 Jo Johnston Ave. and sitting across that street from the city’s John Henry Hale public housing complex.

Jo art

1410 Jo Johnston Ave.

