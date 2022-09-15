A Marathon Village-area property is under contract and being eyed for a residential building.
According to documents submitted to the Metro Planning Department, the building is planned for a six-parcel site with a main address of 1410 Jo Johnston Ave. and sitting across that street from the city’s John Henry Hale public housing complex.
Ronald Smith and Sandra Smith-Graves own the 1.06-acre property, which a development company is seeking to acquire, according to a source. The Post was unable to determine the identity of that entity. No detailed image has been submitted to Metro.
The documents suggest the future building, were it to materialize, could be either mixed-use (likely retail and residential) or residential only.
The owners are seeking a specific plan rezoning, with no date finalized for a Metro Planning Commission hearing. If the commission votes to approve the SP rezoning, a building of up to five floors could be undertaken on the site.
Metro records show that current ownership of the property — on which sits a vacant building that once accommodated a funeral home — seemingly dates to 1997, at which time a Smith family member paid $100,000 for it.
The prospective buyer has enlisted Nashville-based Fulmer Lucas Engineering to handle land-planning and engineering duties, the documents note.
Marathon Village is located one block to the north. Of note, Marathon Village owner Barry Walker owns 1400 Jo Johnston Ave. (next to the Smiths’ property). He paid $149,000 for that 0.21-acre property in 2007, Metro records show.
