A Marathon Village-area commercial building that opened in 1882 and is owned by Mike Wolfe of American Pickers fame has sold for $1.9 million, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
The property, listed for sale for an undisclosed asking price in August 2018, offers an address of 1314 Jo Johnston Ave.
According to a state document, the new owner is an LLC affiliated with entrepreneur Turner Nashe, owner of ReCOVer-Health. That business, according to Nashe’s linkedin page, provides risk mitigation and management solutions related to epidemiological challenges.
Wolfe acquired the property in November 2013 for $225,000, according to Metro records. In 2016, the building underwent major upgrades, as the Post reported three years ago (read here).
Byran Fort and Frank Thomasson, co-first vice presidents with the local office of Dallas-based CBRE, represented Wolfe in the sale of the 0.20-acre property. Barbara Childs, a Realtor with RE/MAX Elite, represented Nashe, according to a source who asked to go unnamed.
Located on the northeast corner of the intersection of Jo Johnston Avenue and 14th Avenue North, the building sits on the southern segment of Marathon Village and about two blocks west of the North Gulch and Capitol View. The building previously had been home to Slumerican, a barber and tattoo business that seemingly no longer operates from the structure. Wolfe had no ownership in that business.
Since the early 2000s, Marathon Village — originally home to an automobile factory — has evolved as a specialty retail and office district that attract locals and tourists alike.
Wolfe hosts reality television show American Pickers (former co-host Frank Fritz left recently). He visits homes, barns, sheds and warehouses to find undervalued and overlooked antiques and collectibles. He also contacts hobbyist collectors, hoarders and folks who have inherited significant collections of seemingly junk. A&E televises the show, now in its 22nd season.
