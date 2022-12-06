A senior living high-rise property located in Madison has sold for about $3.26 million — continuing a series of such transactions the North Davidson County community has seen during the past 16 months.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the new owner of the 11-story Cumberland View Towers building and the 18.75 acres on which it sits is an LLC affiliated with Memphis-based Housing Preservation Inc. The company also seemingly has acquired the senior living business.
The seller was Cumberland View Towers Inc., a nonprofit organization sponsored by Kentucky-Tennessee Conference of Seventh-day Adventist. That entity paid $165,000 for the property in 1978 and later had the site developed with the building.
The address of the property, located in the northern section of Neely’s Bend and on the Cumberland River, is 1201 Cheyenne Blvd.
Housing Preservation Inc. sister operation Silver Tree Residential seemingly will manage the senior living services business.
Opened in 1980, Cumberland View Towers offers 150 one-bedroom apartments to low-income residents 62 and older. The units will continue to be federally subsidized, according to a source, with the building currently fully leased.
According to its website, Housing Preservation Inc. owns and operates similar senior living facilities in 18 U.S. states. The city with a Housing Preservation property and located within the closest proximity to Nashville is Chattanooga.
The transaction follows the August 2022 sale of Madison’s Maybelle Carter Senior Living facility — constructed to honor the memory of June Cash and Johnny Cash relative and legendary late musician Maybelle Carter — for about $8.3 million (read here).
And in August 2021, senior living property Windlands East, also located in Madison, sold for approximately $6.84 million (read here).
It is unclear as to why the most recent sale was for only $3.26 million, and the Post could not determine if brokers were involved in the transaction.