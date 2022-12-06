A senior living high-rise property located in Madison has sold for about $3.26 million — continuing a series of such transactions the North Davidson County community has seen during the past 16 months.

According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the new owner of the 11-story Cumberland View Towers building and the 18.75 acres on which it sits is an LLC affiliated with Memphis-based Housing Preservation Inc. The company also seemingly has acquired the senior living business.

