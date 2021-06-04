Officials with Broadwest announced Friday they have recruited LP Building Solutions to their two-tower Midtown development.
Terms of the deal between Propst Development and LP were not disclosed in a release. LP, which manufactures construction materials, will occupy 60,000 square feet on the top two floors of the office building that is part of the overall Broadwest complex. The structure is called Creative Office Building and offers an address of 1600 West End Ave.
Founded in 1972, LP relocated to Nashville in 2004 from Portland. The company currently occupies five and a half floors in the Philips Plaza building in downtown's central business district and has operated in the tower since its move from Oregon.
LP oversees 25 manufacturing sites located in North and South America and is home to more than 4,500 employees, including 350 at its Nashville headquarters.
The release notes the future LP home (a move-in date has not been finalized) will offer a hybrid workplace model, allowing employees to split time between the office and remote worksites.
Designed by Atlanta-based architecture firm Cooper Carry, Broadwest’s Creative Office Building, plaza and 2,500-plus-space parking garage opened to its first tenants earlier this year. The Class A tower features 18-foot floor-to-floor windows with 14-foot floor-to-ceiling vision glass, an outdoor office tenant amenity space and a plaza space.
“We are pleased to welcome LP to Broadwest,” Propst President Chris Brown said in the release. “It is no surprise that a company like LP chose the Creative Office Building at Broadwest as an efficient home for its new headquarters. It is great to have one of the true leading companies in the U.S. housing market located at Broadwest.”
Bo Tyler, managing director of the local office of Jones Lang LaSalle, represented LP in the lease negotiation.
Bill Adair, Sarah Pettigrew and Ashley Marshall of Jones Lang LaSalle are the office leasing agents for Broadwest.
