Plans for a long-envisioned boutique hotel to rise from one of downtown’s most distinctive parcels have not been scrapped.
But with the hoped-for SoBro project having been eyed since 2015, even the visionary behind the concept acknowledges the public skepticism that has arisen during the subsequent seven years.
Nashville-based entrepreneur Mark Cleveland previously targeted a mid-2017 groundbreaking for his then-$18 million Stanza Nashville, to unfold on a tiny triangular lot at 400 Lafayette St.
Due to various challenges in getting the project underway and hoping to generate interest and momentum for the effort, Cleveland pivoted somewhat in 2019, holding a design competition related to Stanza, which he has alternatively called The POD. Tuck-Hinton Architecture and Design won the contest (read here).
Two years later, in July 2021, Cleveland announced he had created Little Chill Beach on the diminutive lot — filled since then with sand and surrounded by an aqua fence — bordered by Lafayette Street, Ash/Division streets and Fourth Avenue South (read here).
Cleveland realizes most folks doubt the 14-floor hotel will be constructed on the postage-stamp-sized parcel, which covers a mere 5,000 square feet. For example, various real estate industry officials and members of the local chapter of bulletin board urbanplanet.org (which focuses on urban placemaking issues) whom the Post has interviewed in recent years feel the project no longer is viable.
But Cleveland is undaunted.
“I honestly don’t know what will get built, but the Stanza concept is still on the table,” Cleveland, who Metro records show paid $55,000 for the property in 2008, told the Post. “I had several meetings recently with new investors familiar with Nashville, and it looks like the pandemic freeze might be thawing.”
The CEO and co-founder of ride-share transportation services business Hytch Rewards, Cleveland in 2014 sold the "Hobby Lobby" name and trademark to the national retailer of the same moniker — putting to rest a dispute that garnered headlines. At the time, he served as CEO of Hobby Express, after having purchased the company, then known as Hobby-Lobby International Inc., in 2008 and holding the rights to the “Hobby Lobby” name. Cleveland then sold Hobby Express, a retail business that sold radio-controlled mini airplanes, helicopters, cars and boats, in 2018.
In short, Cleveland has the luxury of taking his time with the SoBro site — for which an alternative usage could be emerging.
“I'm exploring workforce housing, which is turning out to be the [likely] lead use,” he said. “I think it's what Nashville needs more than another hotel.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In