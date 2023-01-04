Movement is being made on a long-planned apartment and retail tower to sit adjacent to Midtown’s Orbison Building.

After seemingly having stalled following two years of inactivity at the site, the mixed-use building has added an architect. Austin-based American Campus Communities (ACC), which owns the property, has enlisted the Nashville office of STG, also based in Austin, to handle design. Barge Cauthen & Associates, also locally based, is the civil engineer.

Screen Shot 2022-12-29 at 4.06.37 PM.png
Screen Shot 2022-12-29 at 4.05.08 PM.png

