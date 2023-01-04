Movement is being made on a long-planned apartment and retail tower to sit adjacent to Midtown’s Orbison Building.
After seemingly having stalled following two years of inactivity at the site, the mixed-use building has added an architect. Austin-based American Campus Communities (ACC), which owns the property, has enlisted the Nashville office of STG, also based in Austin, to handle design. Barge Cauthen & Associates, also locally based, is the civil engineer.
In September 2020, ACC paid about $10.98 million for the three-parcel site, which offers addresses of 1601, 1605 and 1607 Broadway and spans a collective 0.78 acres.
The development team will request from the Metro Planning Commission a final site plan approval (related to the site's urban design overlay) for the property on Feb. 9. A document submitted to Metro shows an approximately 28-story tower standing 316 feet and offering 365 garage parking spaces. The number of residential units is unclear.
ACC, officials with which could not be reached for comment, seemingly will undertake the development of the property with New York-based Scenic Investments. Scenic previously announced a mid-2021 groundbreaking for what would have been a roughly 27-story mixed-use tower.
However, Scenic Investments officials have since declined to disclose to the Post a reason for the groundbreaking delay, a hoped-for start date and the company’s affiliation with ACC.
As originally designed, the tower was to have risen almost 320 feet and offered 440 apartments, with Nashville-based Smith Gee Studio having handled some interior architectural work and remaining active with the effort. The building was designed to feature ground-level retail and a recording studio/musicians' space called The Sound Lab.
The property sits adjacent to the Orbison Building (at 1625 Broadway) and previously offered a small one-story building that once accommodated part of Beaman Toyota's operations.
In early 2020, Scenic reached an agreement with the owners of the Orbison Building to have the tower designed in such a manner as to minimize the blocking of views and sunlight by Orbison Building users.