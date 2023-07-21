The last remaining single-family home located on Bedford Avenue in Green Hills has sold for $1,875,000.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the new owner is an LLC affiliated with Nashville businessman Kent Furlong. The owner of Green Hills-located barge transportation company Hines Furlong Line, Furlong could not be reached for comment regarding his plan for the property.
The seller was a family trust that had owned the 0.36-acre property at 3819 Bedford Ave. since 1947, Metro records show.
It is unclear if the small brick home on the site has been occupied of late; however, it has housed tenants over the years, including recently, according to a source.
Prior to the 2000s, Bedford Avenue offered primarily single-family homes similar to the one that just sold. It now accommodates approximately 11 two- and three-story commercial buildings, including a Courtyard by Marriott hotel and a mixed-use structure home to etc., a restaurant that is affiliated with SoBro restaurant Etch.
In 2021, Hines Furlong Line settled a lawsuit with Metro Government related to damages caused when one of the company’s barges collided with a floating dock owned by the city and located in the Cumberland River near the T-intersection of First Avenue and Lower Broadway (read here).