The office component of Midtown high-rise Loews Vanderbilt Plaza has sold for $37 million — not quite three years after it changed ownership hands for $3 million less than that price.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the new owner of the 12-story mixed-use building, located at 2100 West End Ave. and also offering hotel space, is TUFF Nashville I LLC. The sole member of the LLC is Kevin Byrne, who serves as president and CEO of Atlanta-based The University Financing Foundation Inc. The LLC has landed a $26.2 million loan from Truist, a separate document notes.
Byrne could not be reached for comment.
The seller was a limited partnership affiliated with Bala Cynwyd, Pa.-based Stoltz, which paid $34 million for the office component of the building in September 2020 (read here). Alternatively known as Stoltz Real Estate Partners, Stoltz in January paid $8.5 million for a Green Hills retail property located at 4012 Hillsboro Pike across from Hill Center Green Hills (read here).
The company also owns The Sheds on Charlotte and downtown’s ServiceSource Tower and Public Square Garage. Stoltz entered the Nashville market in 2016 by buying downtown’s Stahlman and The Lofts at 160 apartment buildings.
The seller in the 2020 deal with Stoltz was an LLC affiliated with Loews Nashville Hotel Corp., which Metro records show still owns the tower components that include Loews Vanderbilt Hotel and the retail space home to Ruth's Chris Steak House.
Vanderbilt University previously operated some offices at the tower, which opened in 1984 and was designed by Nashville-based ESa. At 170 feet, the modernist building is one of Midtown’s tallest structures. The office component is housed in the tower's west (left) half of the building, with the hotel anchoring its east (right) section.
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the transaction.
