The office component of Midtown high-rise Loews Vanderbilt Plaza has sold for $37 million — not quite three years after it changed ownership hands for $3 million less than that price.

2100

Loews Vanderbilt Plaza as seen in January

According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the new owner of the 12-story mixed-use building, located at 2100 West End Ave. and also offering hotel space, is TUFF Nashville I LLC. The sole member of the LLC is Kevin Byrne, who serves as president and CEO of Atlanta-based The University Financing Foundation Inc. The LLC has landed a $26.2 million loan from Truist, a separate document notes.  

