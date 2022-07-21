Local real estate investor and former auto dealer Rusty Dunn has sold for $5.2 million a large surface parking lot located near downtown Nashville and for which he paid $2.8 million in April.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the new owner is an LLC affiliated with Whittier, California-based Velocity Truck Centers. That company in December 2021 paid $15 million for the Spence Lane-area home of truck dealer Cumberland International Trucks (read here).
The deal is the equivalent of about $24.21 per foot, one of the higher such figures for similar property involving recent deals.
William Dunn, a broker with CBRE, represented Dunn in the recent transaction. The Post was unable to determine if Velocity used a broker.
This is Dunn’s third deal with a vehicle-related business in 2022, as he sold a property in The Nations to Hudson Automotive for $3.35 million in April (read here).
Prior to Dunn’s having purchased the property a few months ago (read here), Dream Motors’ Mercedes-Benz of Music City had used the surface lot for overflow inventory related to its dealership located near Nashville International Airport.
“These type parking lots and lay-down yards used by large contractors are very hard to come by,” Dunn said at the time of that purchase. “The developers of downtown towers struggle to find places for material and equipment storage.”
