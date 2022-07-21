Local real estate investor and former auto dealer Rusty Dunn has sold for $5.2 million a large surface parking lot located near downtown Nashville and for which he paid $2.8 million in April.

According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the new owner is an LLC affiliated with Whittier, California-based Velocity Truck Centers. That company in December 2021 paid $15 million for the Spence Lane-area home of truck dealer Cumberland International Trucks (read here).

My Nashville Post role has evolved since 2000 when I joined the now-defunct The City Paper. TCP became a Post sister publication in 2008 (when I began doing some Post work) and folded in 2013. I have been managing editor of the Post since late 2011.

