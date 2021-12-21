A California company has paid $15 million for the Spence Lane-area home of truck dealer Cumberland International Trucks, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.

An LLC affiliated with Whittier-based Velocity Truck Centers now owns the 20-acre property, which offers an address of 1901 Lebanon Pike and is located about three miles southeast of downtown Nashville. Velocity operates nearby the just-purchased site at 319 Fesslers Lane via property it seemingly leases. The company also operates a body shop and training center locally.

Velocity

1901 Lebanon Pike

The seller was Kile Investments LLC, which paid $1.02 million for the property in December 2002, according to Metro records.

Velocity Truck Centers — which sells, rents and services new and used trucks and other large commercial vehicles (including school buses) — did not purchase the Cumberland International Trucks business. CIT officials could not be reached for comment regarding any move the business might be planning.

The deal is the equivalent of $750,000 per acre.

The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the deal.

