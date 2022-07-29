Nashville-based real estate investor Sanjay Patel has paid $2.2 million for East Davidson County property located near Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage, about one month after he acquired a site near the former Al Menah Shrine Temple for $7.5 million.
The two-parcel property, with addresses of 4301 and 4343 Hermitage Road, offers three empty buildings and sits adjacent to property owned by the nonprofit foundation that oversees The Hermitage, now a museum that highlights the life of the seventh U.S. president.
The seller was an LLC that included Floyd Schechter, the owner of locally based boutique commercial real estate company SmartSpace. Metro records show the LLC paid $155,000 for the two properties in 2007.
A specific plan zoning that would allow up to 220,000 square feet of residential space is in place with the property, Schechter said.
Former Metro Codes Department Director Terry Cobb once owned the property, as did veteran local real estate investor Jim Crossman. Records are unclear as to the amount paid and if the deals include additional properties.
Patel, who could not be reached for comment, has undertaken numerous local real estate deals of late (read here) and at one time owned 15 motel properties in the area.
Carnell Scruggs, managing director of SVN/The Genesis Group, represented Patel, while SmartSpace represented the selling entity, Schechter said.
