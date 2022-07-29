Nashville-based real estate investor Sanjay Patel has paid $2.2 million for East Davidson County property located near Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage, about one month after he acquired a site near the former Al Menah Shrine Temple for $7.5 million.

The two-parcel property, with addresses of 4301 and 4343 Hermitage Road, offers three empty buildings and sits adjacent to property owned by the nonprofit foundation that oversees The Hermitage, now a museum that highlights the life of the seventh U.S. president.

My Nashville Post role has evolved since 2000 when I joined the now-defunct The City Paper. TCP became a Post sister publication in 2008 (when I began doing some Post work) and folded in 2013. I have been managing editor of the Post since late 2011.

