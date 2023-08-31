Nashville-based businessman and real estate investor Joong Seo has paid $3.6 million for a portfolio of East Nashville properties — including one home to a barbecue restaurant.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the sellers were two affiliated trusts involving the four surviving adult children of the late Patty Corley and Joe Corley. The latter, years ago, operated an auto-related business at one of the just-sold properties: 4150 Gallatin Pike — an Inglewood site that offers two buildings, including one housing Toto’s BBQ Express.