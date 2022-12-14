Nashville-based E3 Construction Services has paid a collective $2.1 million for two properties: one in North Davidson County and the other in McKissack Park.
According to Davidson County Register of Deeds document, E3 acquired a 0.46-acre property at 1016B W. Trinity Lane for $1.6 million. A separate document notes, E3 paid $500,000 for a 0.22-acre parcel at 706 26th Ave. N.
The seller of the 1016B W. Trinity was an LLC affiliated with local real estate investor Michael Ivester, who paid $1.35 million for the property and for an adjacent property (at 1016 W. Trinity) in March, Metro records show.
The seller of 706 26th Ave. N. was local developer Richard Bacon, who paid $365,000 for the raw land in August. Bacon is perhaps best known for his development of a nearby site with a residential project called The 1865 (which included new construction and the adaptive reuse of a former tobacco processing warehouse).
An E3 spokesperson said the company, led by John Eldridge, plans two homes on the 26th Avenue North site and 20 townhomes for the Trinity Lane property. Details will be forthcoming regarding the latter project.
E3 has undertaken multiple projects within McKissack Park (and which the company refers to as “City Heights”). These include mixed-use buildings Crave (located across 26th from the just-purchased lot) and Thrive. Both front Clifton Avenue, with Crave set for an Asian restaurant to join Retrograde Coffee (read here).