Nashville-based E3 Construction Services has paid a collective $2.1 million for two properties: one in North Davidson County and the other in McKissack Park.

According to Davidson County Register of Deeds document, E3 acquired a 0.46-acre property at 1016B W. Trinity Lane for $1.6 million. A separate document notes, E3 paid $500,000 for a 0.22-acre parcel at 706 26th Ave. N.

