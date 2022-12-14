An entity affiliated with Nashville-based businessman John Oman has paid about $4.18 million for a South Davidson County industrial building located near where he operates his construction software management company.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the seller was Jere Shelton, president of Package Products Company. That entity paid $72,450 for the property in 1984.
The local office of Marietta, Georgia-based Courier Express works from the building on the Vulcan Drive site, with Package Products Company, seemingly no longer in business, having also once operated at the building.
The new owner is Tennessee Development Company, led by Oman, president of Oman Systems Inc. The latter company — a spinoff entity of the defunct Oman Construction (founded by the late Jack Oman, John's father) — operates at 3334 Powell Ave., across the Radnor railyard from the just-sold property.
Oman could not be reached for comment regarding his intentions for the building on Vulcan Drive. His Oman Powell Properties owns the property on Powell Avenue. Similarly, Courier Express officials could not be contacted.
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the transaction, the specific sales price for which is $4,186,000.
My job with the Post has evolved since October 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, both publications became aligned via former owner SouthComm Inc. I have served as Post managing editor since 2011.