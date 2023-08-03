Lipscomb University and RER Partnership have once again undertaken a real estate transaction involving a residential property located near the school's campus, this time for about $909,500.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, Lipscomb now owns a residential building at 1309 Grandview Drive. RER paid $725,000 for the property in August 2018, Metro records show.
Lipscomb now owns three of the five properties located on the south side of Grandview Drive between Mayfair Avenue on the east and Ferndale Avenue on the west, Metro records show. RER owns the other two.
The transaction follows Lipscomb having spent $949,000 for a single-family home located at 1103 Morrow Ave. in December 2022, with RER the seller (read here).
The late 2022 deal came about 10 weeks after Lipscomb spent a collective $1,387,775 for residential properties located at 3701 Ferndale Ave. and 3712 Ferndale Ave. with RER the seller.
The Ferndale transactions followed an early September deal — also involving RER — in which Lipscomb paid a collective approximately $1.95 million for three free-standing single-family home properties, one on Belmont Boulevard and two on Grandview Drive.
That deal came about 2.5 weeks after Lipscomb paid RER about $1.9 million for a large property located at 4101 Belmont Blvd., to the immediate west of its campus.
Related to the Morrow Avenue deal, Lipscomb already owned properties located at 1110B, 1133 and 1135 Morrow Ave. and, adjacently, five properties at 4000 to 4020 Granny White Pike (spanning Morrow on the north to Maplehurst Avenue to the south).
RER Partnership includes multiple members of Nashville’s long-standing Church family. Register of Deeds documents note RER offers an address that is shared with Green Hills-based auto insurance company Church & Associates, led by Bruce Church (a Lipscomb graduate).
Lipscomb has now paid a collective approximately $7 million for the properties it has acquired from the family partnership.
Lipscomb officials were unavailable for comment regarding their long-term plans for the just-bought or previously acquired properties. Similarly, it is unclear if the university and RER will undertake additional future deals.
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the transaction.