Lipscomb University and RER Partnership have once again undertaken a real estate transaction involving a residential property located near the school's campus, this time for about $909,500.

According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, Lipscomb now owns a residential building at 1309 Grandview Drive. RER paid $725,000 for the property in August 2018, Metro records show.

1309 Grandview Drive