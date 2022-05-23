Lebanon Outlets — home to Ann Taylor, Brooks Brothers and Eddie Bauer retail spaces, among others — has been sold for $9.2 million and is slated to be incorporated into a mixed-use development.
The new owner of the 47.3 acre Wilson County property, with an address of 1 Outlet Village Blvd., is Berry Hill-based development firm Land Solutions.
The seller was Namdar Realty Group, a 1999-founded commercial real estate investment firm that owns and manages commercial real estate with a collective more than 55 million square feet.
The 227,958-square-foot Lebanon Outlets opened in 1998, with Land Solutions envisioning a project that will include areas for “high-end” shopping and dining, Class A office space and a residential component, the release notes.
Kevin Estes serves as CEO of Land Solutions, the portfolio for which includes Hendersonville’s mixed-used development Millstone. That community offers 600 homes, walking trails, a club house, a swimming pool and retail.
Max Smith and Zac Cypress, senior vice presidents of Colliers Nashville, brokered the transaction representing both parties.
“With the substantial growth of Lebanon, it is great to see local developers convert an underutilized site into a walkable mixed-use community,” Smith said in the release. “This should help the city and the county work towards achieving many of their retail and housing goals.”
The outlet mall is located near Interstate 40’s Exit 238 and off Highway 231 (Murfreesboro Road) about three miles south of Lebanon’s downtown.
In addition to the aforementioned retailers, Lebanon Outlets accommodates a 45-tenant roster that includes Gap, Nike, Polo Ralph Lauren, Samsonite, Talbots and Van Heusen stores, among others.
