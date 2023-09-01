A Green Hills modernist office building long home to law firm Howard Mobley Hayes & Gontarek has sold for $3.8 million.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the new owner of the property is an LLC affiliated with a successor firm. The address is 2319 Crestmoor Road.
The seller of the 0.4-acre property was Cortlandt Riggs, who paid $281,784 for it in 1999, Metro records show. The Post was unable to determine details about Riggs.
Jeff Mobley, a partner with the firm, said the transaction comes as former HMH&G partners Bryan Howard and Paul Hayes and attorney Hunter Mobley recently left the firm.
Remaining as a partner with Mobley is Paul Gontarek. In addition, HMH&G attorney Allie Bohannon has been elevated to partner. Now called Mobley & Gontarek, the three-partner firm is home to three other attorneys.
“It’s been a season of transition, saying goodbye to three wonderful lawyers, Hunter Mobley, Bryan Howard and Paul Hayes, while adding Emily Harvey and Charles Nelson IV as associates," Jeff Mobley said. "Paul and I welcome Allie as a partner. We’ve bought our building and look forward to continuing to serve our clients from the heart of Green Hills.”
Mobley & Gontarek’s history can be traced to 2006, with the former HMH&G having operated from the just-acquired Crestmoor Road building since 2010.
Mobley & Gontarek will continue to specialize in estate planning, trust and estate administration, and trust and estate litigation.
The 7,500-square-foot building offers no other tenants.
Mobley said no brokers were involved in the transaction.