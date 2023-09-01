Screen Shot 2023-09-01 at 2.05.16 PM.png

Jeff Mobley
Screen Shot 2023-09-01 at 2.05.38 PM.png

Allie Bohannon
Screen Shot 2023-09-01 at 2.05.24 PM.png

Paul Gontarek
2319

2319 Crestmoor Drive

A Green Hills modernist office building long home to law firm Howard Mobley Hayes & Gontarek has sold for $3.8 million.

According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the new owner of the property is an LLC affiliated with a successor firm. The address is 2319 Crestmoor Road.