The SoBro property on which Sprocket Rocket Party Bike once operated has sold for about $7.76 million.
The new owner of the 0.51-acre property, located at 516 John Lewis Way (Fifth Avenue South) is Los Angeles-based ELK Development. Of note, ELK also owns a two-parcel property at 522 and 526 Rep. John Lewis Way, having paid $6,794,025 for it in February (read here). Those properties offer a collective 0.45 acres. As such, ELK now controls 0.96 acres at the intersection of John Lewis Way and Lea Avenue.
The seller of the 516 Fifth Ave. S. property was Equitable Enterprises Inc., details about which the Post could not determine. It is unclear what Equitable paid for the property, but Metro records note a seemingly affiliated entity acquired it in 2005 for $300,000.
The Davidson County Register of Deeds has yet to record the transaction, but a source confirmed the deal.
ELK officials could not be reached for comment, and it is unclear if they used broker representation in the deal. The company’s website note ELK has $200 million in assets under development and about $1 billion in the development pipeline. The company focuses on the development of urban sites with apartment buildings.
Babloo Chacko of Coldwell Banker Barnes and Sam Anto of Compass Real Estate represented Equitable Enterprises Inc. in the sale of 516 Fifth Ave. S., the source said. The two have undertaken four recent deals involving SoBro properties and with a collective transaction value of $23,532,750.
Sprocket Rocket (which offers pedal bar trips) is now located at 535 Lafayette St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.