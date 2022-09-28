A California development company looking to undertake a mixed-use building project in SoBro has paid a collective $4,725,000 for two Midtown properties, according to Davidson County Register of Deeds documents.

Los Angeles-based ELK Development now owns the parcels, with a combined 0.64 acres and with addresses of 1804 and 1808 Patterson St.

1808

1808 Patterson St. as seen in 2019

Tags

My Nashville Post role has evolved since 2000 when I joined the now-defunct The City Paper. TCP became a Post sister publication in 2008 (when I began doing some Post work) and folded in 2013. I have been managing editor of the Post since late 2011.