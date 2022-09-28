A California development company looking to undertake a mixed-use building project in SoBro has paid a collective $4,725,000 for two Midtown properties, according to Davidson County Register of Deeds documents.
Los Angeles-based ELK Development now owns the parcels, with a combined 0.64 acres and with addresses of 1804 and 1808 Patterson St.
Theresa McDonald was the seller of 1804 Patterson, having paid $350,000 for the property in 2008, Metro records show. The parcel offers a small non-descript building seemingly home to medical supply business Oxygen Plus Inc. and for which ELK paid $1,375,000.
An LLC, a member for which is Franklin-based Lesley Couch, was the seller of 1808 Patterson. Couch took possession of the property in 2019 via a quitclaim deed deal for which Metro records offer no dollar amount. Couch seemingly operates her boutique international trade consulting firm Indigo Trade Solutions from the building located on the property and for which ELK paid $3,350,000.
Relatedly, ELK Development has landed a loan, valued at $3,307,500 from American Bank of Missouri, according to a separate document.
Based on acreage, the deal is the equivalent of about $169 per foot, a figure that seemingly is reasonable for the buyer, according to sources.
ELK officials could not be reached for comment, and the Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the transaction.
Across Patterson Street, Cincinnati-based real estate company Al. Neyer will partner with The Dinerstein Companies of Houston to develop a multi-parcel site with apartment tower Aspire (read here).
As the Post has reported, most recently in March, ELK Development is planning for a SoBro site the 19-story The Miles, to offer micro residential units and retail space (read more here). The tower will be undertaken at 516, 522 and 526 Rep. John Lewis Way (Fifth Avenue South).
My Nashville Post role has evolved since 2000 when I joined the now-defunct The City Paper. TCP became a Post sister publication in 2008 (when I began doing some Post work) and folded in 2013. I have been managing editor of the Post since late 2011.