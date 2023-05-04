The North Davidson County property that offers the no-longer-operational The Inn at The Fontanel has been listed for sale for $4.6 million.
The listing comes after the Whites Creek property and various other adjacent properties — including the defunct Carl Black Chevy Woods Amphitheater site — sold in late November 2022 for a collective $11,995,500 to five separate entities (read here).
The owner of The Inn at The Fontanel property — at one time the home of country music singer Barbara Mandrell and later a boutique bed-and-breakfast — is Midnight Oil Industries LLC. The LLC comprises local home developers Allison Lanquist and Trey Hannah (a married couple), who paid $3.3 million both for the Fontanel property and for additional adjacent land with a main address of 4125 Whites Creek Pike and a collective 16.47 acres, marketing materials note.
The Inn at The Fontanel segment of the property offers an address of 4133 Whites Creek Pike, with the full site zone specific plan. In addition, some of the adjacent land owned by the other owners is also zoned SP, which allows for broad redevelopment options.
The $4.6 million listing includes all the property (with various smaller buildings), and Lanquist and Hannah are offering the property themselves. Adventure Works Ziplines still operates on the site.
"This property has had a special place in my heart for years and buying it last fall was a dream come true.," Lanquist emailed the Post. "Unfortunately, the timing has not worked out for us to continue with [its potential redevelopment]. I'm excited to see it go to a new owner who will appreciate its value and potential for growth."
Mandrell and husband Ken Dudney (a former U.S. Navy pilot) seemingly owned four of the five parcels that sold late last year, Metro records note. The couple sold the sites in the early 2000s.