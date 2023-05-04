Fontanel

The building last home to The Inn at The Fontanel

The North Davidson County property that offers the no-longer-operational The Inn at The Fontanel has been listed for sale for $4.6 million.

The listing comes after the Whites Creek property and various other adjacent properties — including the defunct Carl Black Chevy Woods Amphitheater site — sold in late November 2022 for a collective $11,995,500 to five separate entities (read here).

