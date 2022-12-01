Five parcels at the North Davidson County property that includes the no-longer-operational The Inn at The Fontanel and Carl Black Chevy Woods Amphitheater have sold for $11,995,500.
The new owners of the Whites Creek property — at one time, the home of country music singer Barbara Mandrell — are five seemingly unrelated entities.
The seller was an LLC affiliated with Chicago-based BlueRoad Ventures.
The buyer of the largest parcel (which sold for $6,105,000), with an address of 4225 Whites Creek Pike and offering 116.65 acres and walking trails, is an LLC that shares a local address with Clinton Holcomb. The Post was unable to determine if Holcomb is the same man who co-owns Arrowhead Golf Club in Akron, New York. That facility offers a golf course and an events space.
In addition, local entrepreneur and home developer Allison Lanquist paid $3.3 million for another parcel, offering 16.47 acres and an address of 4125 Whites Creek Pike. That property includes the building last used as The Inn at The Fontanel.
The property was sold at auction by Murfreesboro-based Parks Auction Company, with the Davidson County Register of Deeds now having recorded the deals.
BlueRoad Ventures paid $14.5 million for the five tracts and a sixth parcel, with 47.2 acres, in February 2019. BlueRoad retained the sixth tract, according to sources.
The sellers in that deal of almost four years ago (read here) were music industry veterans Marc Oswald and Dale Morris.
The massive Whites Creek site covers about 216 acres. It is or has been home to Prichard’s Distillery, Natchez Hills Winery and Tasting Room, Adventure Works Ziplines, Vintage Creek Apparel and Italian restaurant Cafe Fontanella. The Woods Amphitheater hosted numerous high-profile artists before ceasing operations (seemingly in 2019). The Inn at Fontanel closed in late 2019.
The deal follows a recent transaction that saw New York-based 8AM Golf — whose Nicklaus Companies has designed hundreds of courses — pay $22.5 million for a 362-acre tract of nearby raw land, located at 3666 Knight Drive and on which a golf course is planned (read here).
Mandrell released 27 studio albums (the last in 1994) and has won numerous awards. She and husband Ken Dudney sold Fontanel in 2002 for about $2.11 million.
