Five parcels at the North Davidson County property that includes the no-longer-operational The Inn at The Fontanel and Carl Black Chevy Woods Amphitheater have sold for $11,995,500.

The new owners of the Whites Creek property — at one time, the home of country music singer Barbara Mandrell — are five seemingly unrelated entities.

Fontanel

The Inn at Fontanel as seen in 2018

Tags

My job with the Post has evolved since October 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, both publications became aligned via former owner SouthComm Inc. I have served as Post managing editor since 2011.