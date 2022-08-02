A Berry Hill recording studio that has accommodated Cheap Trick, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Shawn Mendes and Journey, among others, has sold for $4.2 million.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the new owner of the 0.44-acre property is a California-based LLC, details about which the Post was unable to determine. The address of the recording studio property is 506 E. Iris Drive, with the sale having also included an adjacent property at 504 E. Iris Drive.
The seller was Addiction Sound LLC, created by musician Jonathan Cain, Journey keyboardist and backing vocalist. Cain paid $280,000 for the property in 2010, according to Metro records.
Cain (who also previously played with pop band The Babys), record producer/mixer/songwriter David Kalmusky and Chris Huston (engineer for Led Zeppelin and The Who, among others) designed the recording studio and oversaw its construction in the main building in 2014.
The new owner seemingly is affiliated with Barrett Canfield, who owns San Diego, California-based boating dealer South Coast Yachts.
Justin Sturdivant, a first vice president with the local office of Calabasa, California-based Marcus & Millichap, seemingly handled the sale of the property for Cain.
