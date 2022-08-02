506

506 E. Iris Drive

A Berry Hill recording studio that has accommodated Cheap Trick, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Shawn Mendes and Journey, among others, has sold for $4.2 million.

According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the new owner of the 0.44-acre property is a California-based LLC, details about which the Post was unable to determine. The address of the recording studio property is 506 E. Iris Drive, with the sale having also included an adjacent property at 504 E. Iris Drive.

