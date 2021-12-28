The downtown building housing the recently closed The George Jones museum, restaurant and bar has sold for $21 million.
According to sources who asked to go unnamed, the new owner of the three-story brick building — located in The District at 128 Second Ave. N. and home to no tenants — is a partnership comprising both local and out-of-town investors. The Post was unable to identify the investors.
The seller was Charlottesville, Virginia-based Possum Real Estate Holdings LLC, which paid $18 million for the building in November 2016, according to Metro records. That entity also had some ownership in the recently closed business.
With the building offering about 42,520 square feet, the deal is the equivalent of approximately $494 per square foot — one of the lower per-foot deals recently undertaken within The District.
The Davidson County Register of Deeds has yet to record the transaction, but the sources confirmed the sale.
Lance Bloom, senior vice president with Colliers International Nashville, was the facilitating broker in the transaction.
The George Jones honored the talents of the late musician variously known as “The Possum” and “No Show.” Perhaps best known for penning smash hit “He Stopped Loving Her Today,” Jones died in April 2013 in Nashville due to multiple health concerns. The business began operations in 2015.
Owners of The George Jones noted on the business’ Instagram page that COVID-19 concerns, employee challenges and a difficult comeback attempt following the 2020 Christmas morning bombing led to the decision to close.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.