A Music Row property has sold for $1.85 million — about three times the figure for which it last changed ownership hands eight years ago.
The new owner of the property, located at 1009 16th Ave. S. and once owned by a former member of defunct soft rock band Bread, is an LLC affiliated with local real estate investors Maureen Miles and William Walker, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
The seller was Country Radio Broadcasters Inc., which paid $619,000 for the 0.17-acre property in mid-2013, Metro records show. CRB seemingly operates from the building, with the non-profit known for staging the annual Country Radio Seminar. The CRS event sees radio and music industry officials gather to learn about emerging technology, career development and new music showcases.
CRS officials could not be reached for comment as to whether a move might be planned, and the Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the transaction.
At one time, songwriter Robb Royer — who co-founded then-Los Angeles-based Bread in 1968 — owned the property, having paid $500,000 for it in 2002, according to Metro records. Royer, who seemingly lives in Nashville, has penned songs for Mary Chapin Carpenter, John Michael Montgomery and Randy Travis, among others.
