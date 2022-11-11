Nashville-based real estate investor and commercial building landlord Jeff Estepp has paid $1.1 million for raw land located near The Nations' high-profile 51st Avenue North.

With an address of 5104 Georgia Ave., the 0.34-acre property sits adjacent to 51st Avenue-fronting Nations Bar and Grill and near multiple businesses located in the popular west side district.

Jeff

Jeff Estepp

Tags

My job with the Post has evolved since October 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, both publications became aligned via former owner SouthComm Inc. I have served as Post managing editor since 2011.