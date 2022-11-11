Nashville-based real estate investor and commercial building landlord Jeff Estepp has paid $1.1 million for raw land located near The Nations' high-profile 51st Avenue North.
With an address of 5104 Georgia Ave., the 0.34-acre property sits adjacent to 51st Avenue-fronting Nations Bar and Grill and near multiple businesses located in the popular west side district.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the seller was William Sansom, a relative of whom paid $37,500 for the property in 1992, Metro records show.
Neither party used a broker.
Nashville Hydraulic, which operates at 711 51st Ave. (and located across an alley from the just-purchased property), previously used the now-empty lot to store vehicles and equipment.
The deal is the equivalent of $74.27 per foot, a mark sources termed as "reasonable" for raw land in The Nations.
Estepp said he does not yet know his plan for the property.
“It’s more a buy and hold,” he told the Post.
Estepp is known for his work involving commercial properties in The Nations (read more here). He and business partner Dave O’Connell completed in mid-2017 the development of 704 51st Ave. N. with a mixed-use building home to 51N Taproom.
Estepp worked with various business partners to retrofit a former church at 1105 51st Ave. N., a project that yielded Rock’n Dough Pizza. Next to that building, and home to various tenants, is property he owns at 1211 51st Ave. N.
In addition, Estepp updated a former church building on Indiana Avenue with Brightside Bakeshop, Indie Aesthetics and Czanns Brewing Company.
Also, Estepp developed a property on 51st Avenue with a building accommodating a Sherwin-Williams Paints retailer and in 2017 bought a parcel at 5100 Delaware Ave.