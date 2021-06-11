A Dallas development company has disclosed some details and renderings of a residential tower it is planning for SoBro near the Korean Veterans Boulevard Roundabout.
In filings with the Metro Planning Department, the tower will rise at 522 Eighth Ave. S. at the northeast corner of that street's intersection with Drexel Street. The site consists of three parcels approximately one block south of Korean Veterans Boulevard and the roundabout, with the future tower to be oriented adjacent to a tilted office tower for which preliminary on-site work is underway.
Via Circle South Residential LLC, Lincoln Property Management owns the property and, according to a document submitted to Metro, is seeking a 19-story, 261-unit residential building with 336 parking spaces (with five parking levels above grade and three levels below grade).
The base zoning within the city's Downtown Code and allowed on the site is eight stories, with bonuses up to 11 stories. Since the planned total height of the proposed development is 19 stories, Lincoln is seeking an overall height modification and variances for the step-back requirement along Drexel (due to the architectural massing plan proposed).
Lincoln, which will seek silver LEED certification for the project, has enlisted Nashville-based Hawkins Partners (landscape architecture) to assist in the effort. The team will go before the Metro Planning Commission in July to request the height modification to the Downtown Code.
Joining Lincoln and Hawkins are Dallas-based Mirasol Capital (equity partner), Atlanta-based Dwell Design Studio (architecture) and Ragan-Smith Associates (engineering and land planning).
Lincoln is also developing the overall site with the aforementioned 30-story office tower (read here). Company officials could not be reached for comment regarding a hoped-for starting date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.