An image has been released and a joint venture created for an apartment building project Kansas City-based Price Development Group is undertaking in Sylvan Heights.
According to a release, Price will team with Chicago-based Origin Investments, a privately held real estate investment trust led by co-CEOs David Scherer and Michael Episcope.
The address is 3800 Charlotte Ave.
Site work already has begun and construction is set to begin shortly, the release notes. PDG Construction will serve as general contractor.
Units will be delivered in phases, with the first scheduled for August 2023 and the last in November of that year.
Addison, Texas-based HEDK Architects is handling design for what is called PDG Charlotte. The five-story building will offer 320 apartments and a combination of brick, Hardie board, metal and concrete for its exterior. A structured parking garage will be included. Nashville-based Kimley-Horn is the civil engineer for the West Nashville project.
A $52 million construction loan provided by Kansas City-based UMB has been secured.
PDG Charlotte will offer a pool, two-story fitness center, a working lounge with both coworking and private work booths, a fifth floor outdoor space with bar seating and beer vending.
PDG in July 2019 paid $7.45 million for what was then the Metro-owned salt barns. The 4.4-acre property was offered via an online auction, with Price the only bidder.
“As a firm, Origin Investments has been actively scouting Nashville for some time,” Kyle Verhasselt, the company’s vice president, acquisitions, said in the release. “With the growth along the Charlotte Avenue corridor, and our partnership with Price Development Group, we are very excited about this project.”
The property sits within Metro Councilmember Kathleen Murphy’s District 24.
Of note, PDG undertook in Germantown The Monroe, an apartment building (see here) similar to what the company now plans and that opened in 2017.
The Charlotte Avenue property to be developed is located near Tamay Ozari’s L&L Market Place building, the mixed-use Hill Center Sylvan Heights, Sylvan Station (home to Novatech and Five Points Pizza, among others) and the ex-Madison Mill property that is undergoing an update and will be called Sylvan Supply.
