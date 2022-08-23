East End United Methodist Church officials have released an image of their future building and are prepping to present plans to the Metro Historic Zoning Commission related to the effort.

The former church structure — located near Five Points at 1212 Holly St. and generally considered one of the city’s most noteworthy houses of worship due to its history, design and location — was devastated by the March 2020 tornado, thus necessitating the rebuilding.

My Nashville Post role has evolved since 2000 when I joined the now-defunct The City Paper. TCP became a Post sister publication in 2008 (when I began doing some Post work) and folded in 2013. I have been managing editor of the Post since late 2011.

