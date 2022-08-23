East End United Methodist Church officials have released an image of their future building and are prepping to present plans to the Metro Historic Zoning Commission related to the effort.
The former church structure — located near Five Points at 1212 Holly St. and generally considered one of the city’s most noteworthy houses of worship due to its history, design and location — was devastated by the March 2020 tornado, thus necessitating the rebuilding.
EEUMC Rev. Scott Marshall-Kimball said the roughly 400-member congregation is working with the Federal Emergency Management Agency Private Nonprofit Assistance Program to finalize a grant that will enable the project to move forward.
The program provides nonprofits funds that bridge the gap between insurance payouts and the fair replacement cost of buildings damaged by federally declared disasters.
“Once we are approved, we should have a couple of months of review from FEMA’s historic preservation group before being given a potential go ahead to begin construction,” Marshall-Kimball said.
The price tag to reinvent the property is estimated to be between $13 million and $15 million.
The MHZC meeting date is Sept. 21.
The EEUMC congregation has met at Warner Arts Magnet Elementary School, located on the east side, since February 2022.
The church is using project management firm CapEX Cumming, EOA Architects with Tracey Ford overseeing, EMC Structural Engineers and American Constructors Inc. (general contractor). Each company is locally based, with the team having previously determined what physical components of the former church building could be salvaged.
The main salvageable elements include stained glass windows, the communion rail, sanctuary chandeliers, pews and ornamental exterior brick from the façade.
Marshall-Kimball, who began his leadership of the congregation in July 2020, said the proposed church structure will offer multiple similarities to the previous building, “with especially the front façade facing Holly Street bearing a striking resemblance” to the storm-felled iteration.
“Our hope is that this new building will honor the beautiful aesthetic and feel of the old building while also making it much more energy efficient and accessible [to those with physical challenges],” he said.
Marshall-Kimball said the key design element, however, is that the hill on which the building will be constructed will be decreased by about eight feet. This will allow the future church building’s first floor entrance to be flush with 13th Street, allowing people to enter from that side of the structure instead of having to use stairs.
The lowering of the hill will also make the second floor of the church flush with the alleyway between 13th and 12th, eliminating the need for a ramp. Relatedly, there will also be an elevator servicing the building, and the sanctuary chancel will be accessible to people of all physical abilities.
“We will also be moving the large community gathering space of the church ‘The Great Hall’ from underneath the sanctuary to the south end of the building, which will allow more community groups to use the space during the week — as it can be closed off from the rest of the building,” Marshall-Kimball said.
Located in East End, East End United Methodist was founded in 1889. In 1890, a wood-frame building was erected at 1100 Fatherland St. and was used until 1905. In that year, the parcel of land at 13th and Holly was purchased, and money was raised to build the walls, roof and tower. In 1907, the cornerstone was laid, and shortly thereafter the iconic, stained-glass window facing Holly was installed. In 1921, an east wing addition for Sunday school was constructed behind the sanctuary building. The parsonage was built in 1923 and, in the 1950s, the neighborhood wing was constructed in the rear of the property.
