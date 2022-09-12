Nashville-based development company Giarratana released an image for a residential tower it plans for a postage stamp-sized property located adjacent to the Tennessee State University-Avon Williams Campus building.
Tony Giarratana, founder of his eponymously named company, told the Post he has enlisted Chicago-based Goettsch Partners to handle architectural work. As planned, the tower will rise 33 floors and about 355 feet. For comparison, the city's iconic L&C Tower is about 410 feet tall.
No construction start date has been announced.
Giarratana recently paid $4,925,000 for the property, on which a small modernist commercial building sits (read here). The 0.21-acre site offers an address of 901 Dr. Martin L. King Jr. Blvd. (Charlotte Avenue).
Giarratana told the Post at the time of the purchase his company hopes to utilize Mayor John Cooper’s new mixed-income housing PILOT (payment in lieu of tax) program related to incentivizing affordable residential development. The Tennessean reports the program includes Metro’s not taxing future residential projects for 15 years if the development companies deploying the program create buildings targeting residents with a mix of incomes and if the structures feature a required number of units priced below market rate.
There is a $3 million annual cap on the tax discount, the morning daily reports.
Giarratana's deal with Metro, were it to materialize, would require that 40 percent of the future building's apartments be rented to those who earn no more than 75 percent of the area's median income of roughly $96,700 for a family (and about half that for an individual).
Near the King Boulevard site and on Church Street, Giarratana continues construction on residential towers Alcove and Prime and is planning for a portion of the downtown YMCA property for a 60-story, 750-foot residential skyscraper to offer 500 condominium units (read here). Preliminary work is underway on that project.
Goettsch Partners has designed those three buildings, too.
