Tony bldg art

901 Dr. Martin L. King Jr. Blvd.

 Courtesy of Giarratana

Nashville-based development company Giarratana released an image for a residential tower it plans for a postage stamp-sized property located adjacent to the Tennessee State University-Avon Williams Campus building.

Tony Giarratana, founder of his eponymously named company, told the Post he has enlisted Chicago-based Goettsch Partners to handle architectural work. As planned, the tower will rise 33 floors and about 355 feet. For comparison, the city's iconic L&C Tower is about 410 feet tall.

