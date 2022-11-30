exterior-day-high-res-1.jpg
Chicago-based Hyatt Hotels Corp. has agreed to acquire Dream Hotel Group’s hotel brand and management platform for $300 million, with the purchase to include downtown Nashville’s Dream Hotel.

According to a release, the deal will involve a base purchase price of $125 million, with up to an additional $175 million during the next six years as properties open.

Dream as seen in 2019

