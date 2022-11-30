Chicago-based Hyatt Hotels Corp. has agreed to acquire Dream Hotel Group’s hotel brand and management platform for $300 million, with the purchase to include downtown Nashville’s Dream Hotel.
According to a release, the deal will involve a base purchase price of $125 million, with up to an additional $175 million during the next six years as properties open.
The acquisition includes a portfolio of 12 managed or franchised boutique hotels, with another 24 signed long-term management agreements for hotels expected to open in the future. The purchase includes Dream Hotel Group’s Dream Hotels, Chatwal Hotels and Unscripted Hotels brands, with properties located in the Americas, Europe and Asia.
Located at 210 Fourth Ave. N. and with six restaurant and bar options (including Stateside Kitchen), the local Dream Hotel opened in early 2019. The 169-room hotel business operates from within essentially four buildings: the former Climax Saloon, the ex-Utopia Hotel and two smaller structures positioned in between. The structures offer a presence on Printers Alley.
According to Metro records, 4Pant LLC owns the building from which the hotel operates. Dream Hotel Group, which is based in New York, operates the business.
4Pant LLC consists of Alex Marks and Bill Barkley, who could not be reached for comment regarding if the sale will include, in addition to the hotel business, the building itself.
Once the acquisition of Dream Hotel Group is finalized in the “coming months,” Hyatt will see the addition of more than 1,700 hotel rooms to its “lifestyle hotel” portfolio, the release notes. In addition to Nashville’s Dream, hotels to be purchased are located in Hollywood, South Beach, New York, Durham and the Catskills.
As part of the transaction, Dream Hotel Group CEO Jay Stein will join Hyatt as head of Dream Hotels.
My job with the Post has evolved since October 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, both publications became aligned via former owner SouthComm Inc. I have served as Post managing editor since 2011.