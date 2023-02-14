Home sales in the Nashville area continue to lag behind the record pace set a year ago.
Here’s a rundown of what national real estate analysts think of the Nashville market and its place in the national picture:
According to Redfin, homebuyer demand nationally continues to increase from a fall low point. In the four weeks ending Feb. 5, pending home sales declined 20 percent from the mark of the same period a year prior, the smallest decline nationally since September.
In Nashville, though, pending sales fell more than 50 percent, the second-biggest decrease among the top 50 U.S. metro areas, trailing only the percentage of Las Vegas.
New listings fell 16.5 percent year-over-year across the country, and new listings fell in every top 50 market. Nashville, though, saw one of the smallest decreases, at less than 1 percent, joining Dallas and Austin at the top of the chart.
“By Super Bowl weekend, we usually have a good idea how a given year’s housing market will play out. But this year is anything but typical,” said Redfin economics research lead Chen Zhao. “This year is more uncertain than most because the effects of last year’s rapid rate hikes are still flowing through the economy, and we’re not sure how much more the Fed will raise rates this year. So even after the Super Bowl comes and goes, we’ll be closely monitoring the Fed’s words and actions, along with inflation rates and indicators about the health of the labor market for signals that could affect homebuyer demand.”
Redfin also reported that the median home sale price was $349,950, up 1.1 percent year over year. Sale prices fell in 17 of the top 50 markets but increased most in West Palm Beach (13.5 percent) and Nashville (9.6 percent).
According to Realtor.com analysis, a rise in inventory, slowing asking price increases and falling mortgage rates led to buyers gaining buying power in January.
Among the 50 largest markets, Nashville saw the biggest year-over-year inventory gain in January at 303.5 percent. Nashville was also near the top among markets seeing increases in new listings compared to the prior year, at 45.3 percent, trailing only Raleigh.
“These trends reinforce that while buyers are gaining an advantage in the market, they are still being deterred by high home prices and financing costs," said Danielle Hale, chief economist for Realtor.com.
Still, Nashville, Miami and San Diego have the tightest lot supply among major markets, a trend attributed by Zonda to “severe geographic and topographical limitations on land and lot development” in those cities. Lot inventory in all but one top market remains “significantly undersupplied,” according to Zonda.
“With both sales and starts lower than the frenzied pace seen over the past few years, there are early signs that availability for lots, materials and labor are improving,” said Ali Wolf, Zonda chief economist. “More importantly, costs in these three categories are flattening in some cases and coming down in others in response to the slower market.”
Zillow found that buyer power is growing as mortgage payments can stretch further. The typical home price afforded by a $3,000 payment was $865,000 in January, up from a low of $560,000 in October.
Home size is affected by the change in buying power and interest rates. A $3,000 monthly payment today gets a buyer a home 140 square feet smaller than a home purchased a year ago, Zillow found.
In Nashville, the typical home size afforded by a $3,000 monthly payment fell 370 square feet year-over-year but has increased by 194 square feet since October. The median Nashville home afforded by a $3,000 payment as of Jan. 1 was 2,641 square feet.
"Mortgage rates have a huge impact on the types of homes buyers are able to afford. Rates that doubled over the past year carved an extra bedroom or office space off of homes at the national level, though the sting has lessened in recent weeks," said Anushna Prakash, economic data analyst at Zillow. "Buyers in more affordable hot markets are still getting solid bang for their buck, despite losing a lot of purchasing power."
Redfin also found that a homebuyer with a $2,500 monthly budget can afford a $400,000 home for the first time in four months due to dipping mortgage rates. A typical buyer at that budget can afford about $35,000 more than when rates peaked in November, but the same buyer has about $95,000 less in spending power than she/he did a year ago.
“We expect more homebuyers and sellers to gradually return to the market by springtime, but mixed economic news and mixed reactions from the market mean the recovery will be uneven,” Redfin's Zhao said.