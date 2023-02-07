The Nashville area saw 1,802 home closings in January — a 31 percent decrease from the 2,649 mark of the same month in 2022, according to data compiled by Greater Nashville Realtors.

This follows 2,568 home closings in December, a 40 percent decrease from the mark of December 2021, and a 2022 that recorded 39,831 homes sold in the region compared to 47,172 closings in 2021, down 15 percent.

Brad Copeland

