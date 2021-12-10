An airport-area hotel has sold for $8.3 million.
The seller was an entity affiliated with Kentucky-based H&W Hotels, which bought the property for $1 million in 2015, before the hotel was built.
The buyer of the WoodSpring Suites was TGC Group, a real estate and hospitality company based in Wichita, Kansas.
The hotel sits on a little more than 3 acres and is located at 515 Metroplex Dr. near the intersection of Harding Place and Interstate 24 and Nashville International Airport.
The buyer secured a loan of $6.25 million from Wilmington Trust related to the purchase, according to Metro records.
