A hotel is planned for a downtown site home to a modernist building and located near the Nashville Municipal Auditorium.

According to a document submitted to Metro, the hotel will sit at 446 James Robertson Parkway and offer 180 rooms. The property's two-story structure seemingly opened in the 1960s and accommodates the local office of Bowling Green, Kentucky-based Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers.

446 James Robertson Parkway

My Nashville Post role has evolved since 2000 when I joined the now-defunct The City Paper. TCP became a Post sister publication in 2008 (when I began doing some Post work) and folded in 2013. I have been managing editor of the Post since late 2011.

