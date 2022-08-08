A hotel is planned for a downtown site home to a modernist building and located near the Nashville Municipal Auditorium.
According to a document submitted to Metro, the hotel will sit at 446 James Robertson Parkway and offer 180 rooms. The property's two-story structure seemingly opened in the 1960s and accommodates the local office of Bowling Green, Kentucky-based Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers.
An LLC affiliated with the law firm acquired the 0.80-acre property in 2008 for $3.05 million. However, the Post was unable to determine when Hughes & Coleman began operations in the building and when the property is slated to be sold to the company that will reinvent the site with the hotel structure.
The site currently is zoned to allow for a building of no more than about 80 feet tall, the approximate equivalent of seven to eight stories. For comparison, the 156-room Towne Place Suites by Marriott, located across Gay Street from the Hughes & Coleman building, stands seven floors and sits on 0.80 acres (see here).
Raleigh-based Kimley Horn is handling land-planning and engineering duties, the document notes.
The Hughes & Coleman building sits near 21-floor office tower NorthCap Center (formerly Parkway Towers) and the Court Square Building at 300 James Robertson Parkway. Wheelock Street Capital, which owns both, is planning upgrades to the sites (read here).
The Municipal Auditorium sits at 417 Fourth Ave. N. and is considered one of Nashville's most iconic buildings.
My Nashville Post role has evolved since 2000 when I joined the now-defunct The City Paper. TCP became a Post sister publication in 2008 (when I began doing some Post work) and folded in 2013. I have been managing editor of the Post since late 2011.
