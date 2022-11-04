The owner of a recently purchased SoBro surface parking lot located near multiple hotels and planned for a hotel itself is seeking Metro approval for the project.

According to a document submitted to the Metro Planning Department, Merrillville, Indiana-based hotel development company White Lodging Services will seek from the department’s Downtown Code Design Review Committee (DTC DRC) a concept plan review, a “major modification” of the downtown code related to the site and bonus height.

629a4be0a4166.image.png

As seen from Seventh Avenue looking west
Screen Shot 2022-11-02 at 1.09.16 PM.png

As seen from 10th Avenue looking east

