The owner of a recently purchased SoBro surface parking lot located near multiple hotels and planned for a hotel itself is seeking Metro approval for the project.
According to a document submitted to the Metro Planning Department, Merrillville, Indiana-based hotel development company White Lodging Services will seek from the department’s Downtown Code Design Review Committee (DTC DRC) a concept plan review, a “major modification” of the downtown code related to the site and bonus height.
A date with the DTC DRC has not yet been finalized.
If the project materializes, the 750-room hotel building will rise 35 floors and 450 feet on a 0.61-acre property, with addresses 127 and 131 Eighth Ave. S.
White Lodging owns the property via Auto Nashville Hotel LLC. However, it is unclear if the “Auto” is a subtle reference to the Autograph hotel brand by Marriott. Of note, White Lodging has undertaken multiple hotels for Marriott.
A JW Marriott, owned by Florida-based Turnberry Associates, sits at the Eighth and Demonbreun intersection, but Nashville lacks, for examples, a Marriott St. Regis and a Marriott Le Méridien.
The Union Station Nashville Yards hotel is part of the Marriott Autograph brand and is owned by an entity related to Southwest Value Partners (the master developer of Nashville Yards).
Mike Banas, White Lodging director of communications and corporate affairs, said the company expects to announce a hotel brand by 2023’s end.
“At this time, no final brand decision has been made and we continue to evaluate those [options] that reflect the quality and tier of the hotel,” he told the Post.
The White Lodging hotel building would be one of Nashville’s tallest such structures if standing today. For comparison, the city’s existing tallest hotels stand no more than 400 feet. The Four Seasons, which offers both a hotel and residences (and also is located in SoBro), rises about 530 feet. Similarly, Midtown’s Conrad Hotel and Residences building at Broadwest stands about 405 feet.
White Lodging will need six floors of bonus height from the city to undertake the tower as designed. A previous document submitted to Metro Planning notes White Lodging, which developed the Third Avenue South site of Hyatt Place hotel (also in SoBro), will seek the bonus height by having the tower designed with below-grade parking and with the goal of garnering silver LEED certification from the U.S. Green Building Council.
According to the document, the architects are HKS and Abeyta Tibbs, both based in Dallas. The Lauderback Group, seemingly headquartered in Austin, will handle construction management. The local office of Raleigh-based Kimley Horn Associates is the engineer and land-planner.
The document notes the tower will offer a 3,300-square-foot ground-level restaurant and 250 parking spaces, with the skyscraper’s exterior to feature a combination of primarily glass and metal panels.
White Lodging also owns the Marriott Nashville Hotel building at 2555 West End Ave., with the company having a land lease with Vanderbilt University. White Lodging officials recently announced the company will no longer undertake the development of hotel properties in suburban locales and will instead focus on urban work. In addition to Nashville, core markets include Indianapolis, Austin, Louisville, Chicago, Denver, San Antonio and Charlotte.
White Lodging Services is seemingly unrelated to White/Peterman Properties Inc., also headquartered near Merrillville, Indiana. The latter teamed with Atlanta-based Five Star Realty Partners to develop a 1.3-acre site across Eighth Avenue South from the just-sold property with an Embassy Suites and a 1 Hotel — construction for which is nearing completion.
My job with the Post has evolved since October 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, both publications became aligned via former owner SouthComm Inc. I have served as Post managing editor since 2011.