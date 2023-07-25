An Alabama-based hotel development company is seeking to purchase property in East Nashville.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, Omega Hotel Group hopes to acquire properties with addresses of 701 and 705-707 Main St., at which are located two empty buildings. The structures previously housed a Subway and a UPS Store, among other businesses, prior to the March 2020 tornado.
Members of the Hasty family — known for a multi-generational plumbing business — have owned the property since 1972, according to Metro records. As the Post reported in early 2021, the property was offered for sale for $6 million. However, updated marketing materials note $8 million.
Bob Kumar, Omega Hotel Group president, could not be reached for comment.
According to its website, Omega Hotel Group owns 14 hotels, including a Holiday Inn Express and Suites in MetroCenter (read here) and a Hyatt Place located near Nashville International Airport. The company, which is based in Madison, Ala. (near Huntsville), also offers two hotels in Dickson.