A local hotel developer focused on MetroCenter the past few years has once again acquired property in the suburban district located north of downtown Nashville.

According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, Kal Patel via an LLC paid $3.8 million for the property, which is located at 131 French Landing Drive and offers a medical office building accommodating various clinics and physicians.

The seller was an LLC affiliated with Andrew Parkes Grisham Jr., who seemingly is with Green Hills-based Medical Properties of America Inc. The LLC paid about $2.03 million for the 2.4-acre property in 2014, Metro records show.

Patel has landed a loan, valued at $2.85 million, from Lebanon-based Wilson Bank and Trust, a second document notes.

Patel operates Hermitage-based Imagine Hospitality, which owns a Fairfield Inn, a Home 2 Suites and an under-construction Residence Inn by Marriott, each located in MetroCenter. The latter (read here) is expected to see a construction completion in mid-2024.

Patel told the Post he is not ready to announce his plans for the just-acquired medical office building, which previously housed a BenchMark Physical Therapy location.

Both Patel and Grisham were represented by Barry Hardwick, a senior associate with Nashville-based Centennial Retail Services, in the transaction.

