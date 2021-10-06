The Elm Hill Acres property home to venerable Nashville business Warren Brothers Sash and Door has sold for $5.9 million, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
The new owner of the two-parcel property, located about 3.5 miles east of downtown and with addresses of 700-710 Massman Drive, is Concord, New Hampshire-based architectural building products company Rugby.
The seller was an LLC affiliated with Warren Brothers Sash and Door. A related entity acquired the property in 1972 for $68,000, according to Metro records.
Established in 1853, Warren Brothers Sash and Door bills itself as the oldest privately held business in Nashville, serving customers in three states. The company is a supplier of doors, windows, molding and stair systems. It also custom manufactures architectural millwork for new construction and historic restoration.
According to its website, Rugby services more than 20,000 customers in 35 states and offers a sales force of 165 employees, 28 distribution centers with more than 1.5 million square feet of warehouse space and a logistics fleet of 200-pluse trucks.
Neither Rugby nor Warren Brothers Sash and Door officials could be contacted, and it is unclear if the latter will continue operations at the site.
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the transaction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.