The owner of downtown’s historic Starr Piano Building is seeking from Metro concept plan approval related to the structure’s being reinvented to offer future short-term rental units.
Nashville-based developer Anderson Jarman will go before the Metro Development and Housing Agency Design Review Committee on Tuesday to seek modifications to the building, which offers an address of 240 Rep. John L. Lewis Way (Fifth Avenue North).
As the Post reported in March, Jarman had listed the property for sale for $12 million — almost 2.5 times the $5 million figure for which he acquired it about four months previously. At the time, he was eyeing a major renovation of the 12,600-square-foot building, with the future finished product to potentially offer retail, office, residential and/or hotel space. However, he said he recently removed the property from the market and is focused on the STR model and maintaining ownership.
Jarman, the owner of Jarman Development, is using the Nashville office of STG Architects to handle the reimagination of a building that originally was constructed to accommodate a piano company. The local office of Chicago-based Benesch is the engineer.
Once updated, the Starr Piano Building will offer four units, each with four bedrooms and four restrooms. Each unit will feature about 2,700 square feet.
The Cohen Building and the Pilcher Building are also pre-World War II-constructed structures located downtown and that offer short-term rentals with four bedrooms.
Jarman said each Starr Piano Building unit will offer a similar, yet subtly different, décor and design vibe. For example, each of the four spaces will feature a room with vinyl wallpaper featuring monkeys — but the colors for the wallpaper will vary.
Believed to have opened in 1889 and featuring a Queen Anne design, the Starr Piano Building ranks among Nashville’s oldest structures. The architect is unknown.
According to the National Park Service, the original occupant of the building was the Jesse French Piano & Organ Company. The building’s façade offers an oversized decorative parapet that includes a central sunburst motif and a cornice that is embellished with dentils. The remains of the words “Starr Piano Starr” are evident.
My Nashville Post role has evolved since 2000 when I joined the now-defunct The City Paper. TCP became a Post sister publication in 2008 (when I began doing some Post work) and folded in 2013. I have been managing editor of the Post since late 2011.
