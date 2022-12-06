A Hillwood property located near Nashville West and previously the site of a building accommodating one of the city’s longest operational retail businesses has sold for $8.41 million.

According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the new owner of the property is a Dallas LLC, details about which the Post was unable to determine. With an address of 6700 Charlotte Ave., the site offers a recently opened retail building anchored by Chase Bank.

Anthony

The former building once home to Anthony Jewelers

