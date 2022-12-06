A Hillwood property located near Nashville West and previously the site of a building accommodating one of the city’s longest operational retail businesses has sold for $8.41 million.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the new owner of the property is a Dallas LLC, details about which the Post was unable to determine. With an address of 6700 Charlotte Ave., the site offers a recently opened retail building anchored by Chase Bank.
The seller was a partnership that included Land Deleot, president of locally based Equitable Property Company. Deleot and Austin Cox (Equitable Property director of retail development) developed the site with the retail building.
The partnership paid approximately $1.75 million for the 0.71-acre property in September 2019, according to Metro records (read here). At the time, the site offered a car wash and a quirky retail building (a former home) housing, among others, Anthony Jewelers. That business was founded in 1947 and, for years, operated on Elliston Place. Owned since 1993 by veteran local gemstone industry professional Chuck Koehler, Anthony Jewelers operates at 992 Davidson Drive, near its former home.
Other tenants of the since-razed building included Hillwood Village Liquors and Nashville Sporting Arms.
In addition to Chase Bank, the tenants of the just-sold 10,650-square-foot building, which opened in October, include Pacific Dental and Sleep Outfitters.
The late Jimmy Lewis — one of Nashville’s most active real estate investors of the 1970s and 1980s — once owned the property. Lewis paid $160,000 for it in 1985, Metro records show.
Hutt Cooke, senior associate with Matthews Real Estate Investment Services, and Clay Smith (VP) represented the selling partnership.
“It was our first deal with this developer, and it was a pleasure working with such a professional group that was on top of their project," Cooke said in a release. “We were ultimately able to use our experience to help bring in numerous qualified offers and help the seller achieve full list price.”
My job with the Post has evolved since October 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, both publications became aligned via former owner SouthComm Inc. I have served as Post managing editor since 2011.